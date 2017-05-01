Nation-Now 34 mins ago 8:06 p.m.Orioles' Adam Jones gets nice ovation ...

Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles hits an RBI single in the third inning against the New York Yankees on April 30, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Less than 24 hours after he was called racist epithets by fans at Fenway Park, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones received a nice applause before his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.