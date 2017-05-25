MLB New York City mayor still won't c...

MLB New York City mayor still won't cheer for New York Yankees

16 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Despite serving a full-term as New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio has never attended a New York Yankees game during his tenure and doesn't plan to break the streak now. During events in the Bronx this week, the Democratic mayor who's a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan was asked if he planned to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx at any point in the future.

