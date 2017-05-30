Miscue proves costly as Yanks edged b...

Miscue proves costly as Yanks edged by O's

The Orioles used seven stellar innings from Dylan Bundy and a clutch two-out, two-run double from Jonathan Schoop to snap their season-high seven-game skid with Monday's 3-2, series-opening win over the first-place Yankees at Camden Yards. The Memorial Day win, which began a key homestand for Baltimore against New York and Boston, improves the O's to an American League-best 16-7 at home.

