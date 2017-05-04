Mateo's double leads Tampa to 4-3 win over Charlotte
Jorge Mateo hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Tampa Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Sunday. Dillon McNamara allowed a run, but got Jake Cronenworth to fly out with runners on first and third to end the game for his third save of the season.
