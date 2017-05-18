Longoria has 4 hits, breaks tie in 8th, Rays top Yankees 5-4
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, right, scores in front of New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine on a two-run double by Rickie Weeks off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night.
