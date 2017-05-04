Leading Off: Gardner powering up, O's...

Leading Off: Gardner powering up, O's need Bundy's innings

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Washington Times

Surging Brett Gardner again tries to power the Yankees over the Cubs a day after his three-run, ninth-inning homer gave New York a 3-2 win. Gardner has five home runs in six games, including multihomer efforts against Toronto on May 2 and Baltimore on April 29. The Yankees' leadoff hitter had a slow start to the season, but his on-base percentage is up to .356 and he saw 29 pitches in five at-bats Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 336,312
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC