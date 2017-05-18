Leading Off: Adams set to join Braves, Yankees-Rays reset

First baseman Matt Adams is expected to join the Braves in time for their game at SunTrust Park against Washington. Atlanta acquired Adams this weekend from St. Louis, hoping he can help fill the void left by injured star Freddie Freeman - the All-Star was hitting .341 with 14 home runs when he was hit by pitch Wednesday, breaking his wrist and sidelining him for 10 weeks.

