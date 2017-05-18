Leading Off: Adams set to join Braves, Yankees-Rays reset
First baseman Matt Adams is expected to join the Braves in time for their game at SunTrust Park against Washington. Atlanta acquired Adams this weekend from St. Louis, hoping he can help fill the void left by injured star Freddie Freeman - the All-Star was hitting .341 with 14 home runs when he was hit by pitch Wednesday, breaking his wrist and sidelining him for 10 weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|10 min
|Paul Yanks
|336,806
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC