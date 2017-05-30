Lack of full repertoire stings Montgomery
With two months of big league service now under his belt, each of Jordan Montgomery 's nine starts have presented valuable learning opportunities. The Yankees hope that the right-hander can use some of the lessons from Monday's Montgomery did not have a reliable curveball or changeup as he attacked Baltimore's lineup, according to manager Joe Girardi, which forced the 24-year-old into several deep counts.
