Judge connects on 1st career grand slam

Sunday

Right fielder Aaron Judge was probably the last Yankee that pitcher Andrew Triggs wanted to face with the bases loaded in the third inning and the Athletics holding a 2-1 lead. Judge ripped a 2-1 fastball over the right-center-field fence for his first career grand slam to put the Yankees up 5-2.

