Is Aaron Judge a flash in the pan? Probably not, but these Yankees were
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge, who homered again Wednesday night, is baseball's newest superstar. We're giving him that tag because he's so big, so strong and he's putting up video game numbers 13 homers, 27 RBIs in 25 games with a .326 average.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|35 min
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|336,297
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
