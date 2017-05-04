Imagine Red Sox-Yankees rivalry if Machado ends up in pinstripes

On his Boston radio show Thursday afternoon, Tony Massarotti had taken one call after another from fans going off on Manny Machado, the new villain in the eyes of Red Sox nation , when he decided to raise the ante on the give-and-take. As Massarotti recalled by phone on Friday, "I said, 'if you guys don't like him now, just wait until he's wearing pinstripes.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.