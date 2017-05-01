How Yankees' Aaron Judge is like Derek Jeter to Joe Girardi
Yankees manager Joe Girardi just finished up answering a question about rookie right fielder Aaron Judge's demeanor Monday during his pre-game news conference when someone asked a follow-up: Girardi responded with an "ummmm," then took seven seconds to think, then decided the best answer was comparing his rookie slugger to a Yankees great whose number 2 will be retired next month. "He's a little bit like Derek to me," Girardi said before the Yankees' 7-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
