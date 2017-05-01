How Yankees' Aaron Judge is like Dere...

How Yankees' Aaron Judge is like Derek Jeter to Joe Girardi

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Yankees manager Joe Girardi just finished up answering a question about rookie right fielder Aaron Judge's demeanor Monday during his pre-game news conference when someone asked a follow-up: Girardi responded with an "ummmm," then took seven seconds to think, then decided the best answer was comparing his rookie slugger to a Yankees great whose number 2 will be retired next month. "He's a little bit like Derek to me," Girardi said before the Yankees' 7-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 336,246
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC