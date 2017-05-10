How Michael Jordan congratulated Yankees' great Derek Jeter
Michael Jordan and many others were on hand for the Derek Jeter Day ceremony before the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Bronx, NY 9/7/14 (John Munson In a post on the Players' Tribune , asketball great Michael Jordan congratulated Derek Jeter prior to the Yankees retiring his No.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|17 hr
|Capt Courageous
|336,461
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
