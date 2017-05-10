How Michael Jordan congratulated Yank...

How Michael Jordan congratulated Yankees' great Derek Jeter

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Michael Jordan and many others were on hand for the Derek Jeter Day ceremony before the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Bronx, NY 9/7/14 (John Munson In a post on the Players' Tribune , asketball great Michael Jordan congratulated Derek Jeter prior to the Yankees retiring his No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 17 hr Capt Courageous 336,461
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC