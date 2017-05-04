Hicks, Castro lead Yankees to 11-6 wi...

Hicks, Castro lead Yankees to 11-6 win over Cubs

Read more: Brandon Sun

Aaron Hicks tied a career high with four hits, Starlin Castro homered and drove in three runs against his former team, and the New York Yankees pounded Brett Anderson and the Chicago Cubs 11-6 on Saturday night. Hicks connected for a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the AL East leaders earned their fourth straight win, extending their surprising start.

