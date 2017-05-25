Headley takes advantage of time to cl...

Headley takes advantage of time to clear head

Chase Headley believes that he made productive use of two unwanted days out of the Yankees' lineup, taking right-handed swings on the field during batting practice before ducking into the cages for additional reps from the left side of the plate. "As a player, you want to play every day," Headley said.

