Headley rallies Yanks over Astros 11-6 before Jeter ceremony
Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader opener before ceremonies to retire Derek Jeter's No. 2. The Astros, who had won five in a row, began the day a big league-best 25-11 record.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|45 min
|Honest Baseball Fan
|336,547
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
