Headley gets time off; Torres won't be rushed

Third baseman Chase Headley was not in the Yankees' lineup Saturday against the Athletics, an interesting move considering his recent struggles at the plate and recent promotion of the team's top prospect, Gleyber Torres , to Triple-A. Manager Joe Girardi has said the 20-year-old Torres is still some time away from being called up to the big leagues.

Chicago, IL

