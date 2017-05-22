Gregorius, Gardner and Carter homer, ...

Gregorius, Gardner and Carter homer, Yankees beat Royals 4-2

Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner and Chris Carter homered, and the New York Yankees beat Jason Vargas again in a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. A reversed call in the seventh inning kept the Yankees ahead and enabled Michael Pineda to top Vargas for the second time in a week.

