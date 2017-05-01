Goins hits rare two-RBI sac fly, Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-1
Ryan Goins hit a two-run sacrifice fly, the first in Toronto's 40-year history, to go along with a two-run homer that led Marco Estrada and the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 7-1 Monday night for their season-high third straight win. The crowd of 25,566 was the smallest for a Yankees home game since Sept.
