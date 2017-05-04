Gardner's 3-run, 2-out HR in 9th lifts Yanks over Cubs 3-2

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, tags out New York Yankees' Starlin Castro during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017 in Chicago. Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, tags out New York Yankees' Starlin Castro during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017 in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.