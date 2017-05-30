Gardner, Holliday homer twice in rout...

Gardner, Holliday homer twice in rout of O's

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Yankees

Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each turned in multi-homer nights as the Yankees jumped out to an early eight-run lead and rode it to the tune of Tuesday's 8-3 series-evening victory over the Orioles. The American League East-leading Yanks entered the day second in the American League in runs, but averaging just 3.36 per game since May 18. They raised that number against O's starter Chris Tillman , with Gardner hitting a leadoff blast and Holliday following one out later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 hr FuMan Chu Yanks 337,121
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,433,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC