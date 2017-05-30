Gardner, Holliday homer twice in rout of O's
Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each turned in multi-homer nights as the Yankees jumped out to an early eight-run lead and rode it to the tune of Tuesday's 8-3 series-evening victory over the Orioles. The American League East-leading Yanks entered the day second in the American League in runs, but averaging just 3.36 per game since May 18. They raised that number against O's starter Chris Tillman , with Gardner hitting a leadoff blast and Holliday following one out later.
