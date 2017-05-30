Feeling better, Ellsbury eyes return Thursday

Jacoby Ellsbury reported that his headaches have dissipated, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that the outfielder could return to the lineup when he is eligible to be activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list on Thursday. Ellsbury said that Tuesday "is the best day" he has had since crashing into the center-field fence at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, robbing the Royals' Alcides Escobar of an extra-base hit.

