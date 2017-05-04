Fan racism being tackled
Commissioner Rob Manfred said all 30 teams are being surveyed as they consider instituting league-wide guidelines for handling fans who make racist remarks like those at Fenway Park this week. Manfred spoke Friday before the Twins hosted the Red Sox, who were at the center of the controversy this week after a fan directed racial slurs at Orioles CF Adam Jones .
