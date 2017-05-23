Ellsbury hurt crashing into wall; Yan...

Ellsbury hurt crashing into wall; Yanks beat Royals 3-0

Helped by a great first-inning catch that forced center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the game with a concussion and sprained neck, Luis Severino won for the first time in a month and led the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night. On the first pitch of the game, Ellsbury sprinted 107 feet and raised his glove above his head to catch Alcides Escobar's fly.

