Down big early, Yankees can't bail out Tanaka

The Orioles' struggling bats broke out in a big way Wednesday as Chris Davis and Adam Jones homered, leading Baltimore to a 10-4 victory over the Yankees. The win, Baltimore's fifth in its last 19 games, dropped first-place New York to 13-12 on the road this season.

