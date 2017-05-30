Didi rests hand, but likely back Thursday

The Yankees gave Didi Gregorius a precautionary day off on Wednesday, one day after he was plunked in the left hand by a pitch, and they expect the shortstop to be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto. X-rays were negative after Gregorius was hit by left-hander Richard Bleier in the ninth inning of New York's 8-3 victory over the Orioles, but manager Joe Girardi said that Gregorius still had some swelling in the hand on Wednesday.

