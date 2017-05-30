Didi rests hand, but likely back Thur...

Didi rests hand, but likely back Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Yankees

The Yankees gave Didi Gregorius a precautionary day off on Wednesday, one day after he was plunked in the left hand by a pitch, and they expect the shortstop to be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto. X-rays were negative after Gregorius was hit by left-hander Richard Bleier in the ninth inning of New York's 8-3 victory over the Orioles, but manager Joe Girardi said that Gregorius still had some swelling in the hand on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 6 hr Paul Yanks 337,162
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC