Didi rests hand, but likely back Thursday
The Yankees gave Didi Gregorius a precautionary day off on Wednesday, one day after he was plunked in the left hand by a pitch, and they expect the shortstop to be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto. X-rays were negative after Gregorius was hit by left-hander Richard Bleier in the ninth inning of New York's 8-3 victory over the Orioles, but manager Joe Girardi said that Gregorius still had some swelling in the hand on Wednesday.
