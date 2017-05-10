Credit Yankees' hitting coaches for o...

Credit Yankees' hitting coaches for offensive surge in Bronx

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

It was Earl Weaver, the managerial sage of Baltimore, who maintained you have to wait until Memorial Day to truly determine what kind of a ballclub you've got, and while that has always been a wise cautionary rule of thumb, I'm going to take a leap of faith with this Yankee team that has so surprised us this young season. I'm looking at all the things they're doing, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where they're second in the majors behind the Nationals in runs, on-base percentage and OPS and likewise second in the majors in walks, and I can't help being reminded of the formula for success Gene Michael preached with a similar bunch of kids back in the mid-nineties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

