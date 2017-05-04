Chicago manager Joe Maddon praises fo...

Chicago manager Joe Maddon praises former Cub Starlin Castro before...

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Starlin Castro will not receive a 2016 World Series ring, but the former three-time National League All-Star shortstop will be honored before Friday's game against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field. Joe Maddon, who took away Castro's starting shortstop position with two months left in the 2015 regular season, expressed his appreciation for Castro's professionalism and current success with the Yankees.

Chicago, IL

