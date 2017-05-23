Chapman may be cleared to start throw...

Chapman may be cleared to start throwing Saturday

5 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Injured All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman may be cleared by the New York Yankees to start a throwing program on Saturday. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said the reliever is scheduled to see a doctor Friday and the team hopes he will be given the go-ahead.

