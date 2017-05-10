Bird not ready to resume baseball activities

Bird not ready to resume baseball act...

18 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

Nine days since being placed on the 10-day disabled list, Yankees first baseman Greg Bird has not been cleared to resume baseball activities. Bird was originally expected to rest for seven to 10 days with no baseball activities.

