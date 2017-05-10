Big ticket: Judge's impact goes beyond power numbers
It is impact that has come both in beautiful blasts but also more subtle strides. Aaron Judge 's raw power broke both a rookie record with 13 homers in his team's first 26 games and an But don't let the big power or the bad puns distract you from the small means by which he has become the most valuable player on the surprisingly unstoppable Yankees.
