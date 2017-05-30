Ballot deliberations give Judge, Castro leads

Aaron Judge and Starlin Castro are in position to represent the Yankees as All-Stars this summer, with the duo enjoying strong showings at their respective positions after the first checkpoint of American League voting on the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot on Wednesday. Judge's 730,438 votes rank second only to the Angels' Mike Trout among all AL players, while Castro leads Jose Altuve of the Astros by a mere 536 votes in the AL's closest race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.