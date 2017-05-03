Angels star Mike Trout named AL Playe...

Angels star Mike Trout named AL Player of the Month

Trout hit .364 with a .443 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage in April. Trout hit seven homers and drove in 18 runs.

