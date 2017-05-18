Alomar, Smoltz on new MLB competition...

Alomar, Smoltz on new MLB competition committee

Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and John Smoltz are among 16 men appointed to a new competition committee by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is the only holdover from the 14-man special committee for on-field matters appointed by then-Commissioner Bud Selig in 2009.

