Adams dominates for Triple-A Scranton

Chance Adams continues to turn heads since his promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Triple-A Columbus, the right-hander struck out a career-high 12 batters and allowed one hit over six innings in a 6-0 win.

