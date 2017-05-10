Aaron Judge: 'I wouldn't be a New Yor...

Aaron Judge: 'I wouldn't be a New York Yankee if it wasn't for my mom'

10 hrs ago Read more: YESNetwork

While this Sunday marks a festive occasion in the Bronx to honor the career of Derek Jeter, it's also an important day outside of the baseball world: Mother's Day. One of the Yankees' newest breakout stars, Aaron Judge, recently spoke with MLB.com's Bryan Hoch to discuss the instrumental role Judge's mom, Patty, has played along his path to the major leagues.

