Aaron Judge: 'I wouldn't be a New York Yankee if it wasn't for my mom'
While this Sunday marks a festive occasion in the Bronx to honor the career of Derek Jeter, it's also an important day outside of the baseball world: Mother's Day. One of the Yankees' newest breakout stars, Aaron Judge, recently spoke with MLB.com's Bryan Hoch to discuss the instrumental role Judge's mom, Patty, has played along his path to the major leagues.
