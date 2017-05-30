A Different view of potential trades and the future of the Yankees
Everyone and their mother seems to be of the opinion that the Yankees must trade for a "cost controlled" starter this year despite the fact that the guys that we would be trading for are all flawed in one way or another. Few, if any of these guys are worth the prospects they will cost given who our trade partners would be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|41 min
|Jap Crap
|337,119
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC