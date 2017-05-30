A Different view of potential trades ...

A Different view of potential trades and the future of the Yankees

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Pinstripe Alley

Everyone and their mother seems to be of the opinion that the Yankees must trade for a "cost controlled" starter this year despite the fact that the guys that we would be trading for are all flawed in one way or another. Few, if any of these guys are worth the prospects they will cost given who our trade partners would be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 41 min Jap Crap 337,119
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,423,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC