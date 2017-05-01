6-foot-7 Aaron Judge transforms batti...

6-foot-7 Aaron Judge transforms batting practice in Bronx

Balls thwack loudly as the New York Yankees' rookie drives them onto the top of the restaurant behind Monument Park. Because of the 6-foot-7 power hitter's high backswing, the grounds crew already has tightened the mesh above the batting cage to raise it.

