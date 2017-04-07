Yankees: We haven't given Tanaka any opt-out ultimatums
The Yankees nuked a report they are willing to let ace Masahiro Tanaka flee if the right-hander opts out of his contract at the end of this season and becomes a free agent. The report also stated the Yankees are miffed at Casey Close, Tanaka's agent, for holding the opt-out clause over their heads.
