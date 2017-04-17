Yankees' Warren: 'My value is in bullpen'
The Yankees' bullpen has been splendid as a group, but no hurler enjoyed more success over the season's first two weeks than Adam Warren , who retired each of the first 20 batters he faced to open the year. Warren compiled the string over four appearances, striking out eight.
