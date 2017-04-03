Yankees to recognize Team USA at Home Opener

Following their three-game set in Baltimore beginning Friday, the New York Yankees will make their first appearance in the Bronx this season. The Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Monday, April 10, at As part of the festivities, Joe Torre, Tino Martinez and Willie Randolph will throw out the ceremonial first pitches in recognition of Team USA's championship run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

