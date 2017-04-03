Yankees to recognize Team USA at Home Opener
Following their three-game set in Baltimore beginning Friday, the New York Yankees will make their first appearance in the Bronx this season. The Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Monday, April 10, at As part of the festivities, Joe Torre, Tino Martinez and Willie Randolph will throw out the ceremonial first pitches in recognition of Team USA's championship run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,764
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC