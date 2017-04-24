Yankees resume rivalry with Boston seeking to answer questions
The mostly dormant rivalry may not have a true villain anymore with Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz both retired. But this week's late April series between the two clubs, which starts Tuesday at Fenway Park, is still significant, as the young Yankees are about to find out a little bit more about themselves while playing in hostile territory against a quality opponent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Tage for two arrests
|336,075
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC