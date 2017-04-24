Yankees' recent streak led by strong ...

Yankees' recent streak led by strong offense, pitching

18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Masahiro Tanaka may have been listed as the underdog heading into his matchup against Chris Sale, but the $155 million righty went out and pitched with a chip on his shoulder, rising to the occasion, putting up nine straight zeroes and scoring an upset victory at Fenway Park. "I absolutely enjoy the competition," Tanaka said through his translator after requiring just 97 pitches to secure the second complete-game shutout of his career, as the Yankees blanked the Red Sox and their newly-acquired lefty ace, 3-0, on Thursday night in just two hours, 21 minutes.

Chicago, IL

