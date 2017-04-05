Yankees prospect didn't ask for Mickey Mantle's number

Yankees notes: Did Frazier ask for Mantle's number? Clint Frazier wasn't seeking to mimic the Mick. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://njersy.co/2oKDKvJ Yankees outfield prospect Clint Frazier, here during 2017 spring training, denied a claim that he requested Mickey Mantle's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.