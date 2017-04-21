Yankees missed out on A-Rod replacement who's tearing it up for Brewers
With Alex Rodriguez no longer in the DH picture after batting .200 in 65 games and being released last Aug. 13, the Yankees were in the market for his replacement in the offseason. Among the hitters they had contact with was Eric Thames, who was looking to return to the big leagues after spending three seasons punishing pitchers in Korea.
