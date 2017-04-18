Yankees' Aaron Judge bummed his 448-f...

Yankees' Aaron Judge bummed his 448-foot bomb didn't measure up to Matt Holliday's

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Remember that recent talk from Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge about how he doesn't care how far his long homers travel? The truth came out Wednesday night in Judge's post-game news conference, which was almost as entertaining as his fifth inning at-bat in a Yankees' 9-1 shellacking of the Chicago White Sox that finished off a 8-1 homestand. Told MLB Statcast measured his bomb to left-center at 448 feet, Judge responded with a smile that was accompanied by a look of disbelief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Dodgers Rule 336,005
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC