Yankees' Aaron Judge bummed his 448-foot bomb didn't measure up to Matt Holliday's

Remember that recent talk from Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge about how he doesn't care how far his long homers travel? The truth came out Wednesday night in Judge's post-game news conference, which was almost as entertaining as his fifth inning at-bat in a Yankees' 9-1 shellacking of the Chicago White Sox that finished off a 8-1 homestand. Told MLB Statcast measured his bomb to left-center at 448 feet, Judge responded with a smile that was accompanied by a look of disbelief.

