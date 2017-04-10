Um, did a Martha Stewart tweet ruin t...

Um, did a Martha Stewart tweet ruin the Yankees' perfect game?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mashable

The first rule about baseball's elusive perfect game is YOU DON'T TALK ABOUT THE PERFECT GAME UNTIL IT'S PERFECT. A "perfect game" in baseball is when a pitcher completes a full game while retiring every batter he faces - over nine innings that's 27 batters faced and 27 batters retired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 32 min jimi-yank 335,835
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC