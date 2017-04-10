Tanaka finds form, Yanks beat Cards 4...

Tanaka finds form, Yanks beat Cards 4-3 for 5th straight win

Tanaka delivered 6 1/3 effective innings, Aroldis Chapman escaped his own jam for his third save in three days and the Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 for their fifth straight win. Tanaka entered with an 11.74 ERA over his first two starts, but he recovered nicely Friday after Matt Carpenter's two-run homer in the first.

