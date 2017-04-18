Suzuki returns to Seattle as member of 3,000-hit club
Ichiro Suzuki received a rousing ovation Monday for his first at-bat in Safeco Field as a member of the 3,000-hit club. The Japanese star spent his first 11 1/2 American seasons with Seattle, getting 2,533 hits before heading to the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.
