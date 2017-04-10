Snyder, Mateo lead Tampa to 9-2 win over Lakeland
Matt Snyder hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, and Jorge Mateo had four hits and scored two runs as the Tampa Yankees defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 9-2 on Sunday. Tampa left-hander Ian Clarkin picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Carlos
|335,769
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC